Aroa San Juan Mas competed in the individual category at the Vermont state tennis tournemant, and according to Laura Laramee, the Comets' tennis coach, SanJuan Mas, "had a great day today beating Burlington's number one, Georgia Wool, 6-3,6-2."
SanJuan Mas followed up with a win against Essex High School's number one player Hannah Nickerbocker 6-2,6-2.
San JaunMas is now in the semi finals facing Stowe's Julia Biddermen.
