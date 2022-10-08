The Comets traveled to St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 7, coming away with their sixth win of the season. The Comets completed their second straight sweep by scores of 25-13, 25-20, and 25-20.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: "I was proud of the effort of the team tonight. It's always a challenge when traveling two hours and then waiting for another 2.5 hours when we get to watch our undefeated JVA team. The team was ready and came out playing some great volleyball early to set the tone for the match. All 12 healthy players once again contributed to our success. The seniors are leading the way, but the young players are continuously improving and making a major impact on the success of the program."
Jaylin Bedard and Leah Fitzgerald were the catalyst for a very successful serving night. The two combined to get 22 out of 36 serves in with eight aces. At the net Amelia Weber, Sydney Preseau and Lindsey LaBelle were successful in pressuring the St. Johnsbury defense and they combined for 10 kills in three sets. On the defensive side, the Comets were led by Jadyn Walent and Ava Hutchins who had several digs and great passes that lead to some great sets by Fitzerald and Hannah Branon.
The Comet Program will be hosting Mt. Mansfield on Monday, Oct. 10, in a triple header. The JVB team will lead off the night, followed by the JVA team, and the night will culminate with the varsity teams squaring off. It should be a great match as both teams come into the contest with only two losses.
