The Comets were all business on Friday night disposing of Burlington in three sets. The Comets won 25-9, 25-19, 25-9. It was our best serving night of the year. The Comets served a season high 28 aces compared to only four missed serves and were successful on 95 percent of their serves. Sydney Preseau, Jaylin Bedard, and Anna Bouchard combined for 20 of these aces. Aiyana Auer and Ava Harrison chipped in with another six.
The Comets are now 8-3 with two games left; they'll host Rice on Monday and travel to Montpelier to close the regular season.
I want to give a shout out to our undefeated JVA team. They had their biggest test of the year. They lost their first set, were down 23-18 in the second set, and came back and won that set 26-24. This forced a third set tie-breaker which the Comets fell behind 13-8. Maddie Poole stepped up and served for an exciting 15-13 win and kept their undefeated record in a thriller to remember!
