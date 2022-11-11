Senior Showcase
Congratulations to BFA-St. Albans' seniors Lindsey LaBelle and Jayden Walent who were selected by the Vermont Youth Volleyball Association (VYVA) to represent the state at the Senior Showcase against neighboring New Hampshire. The girls match is set for Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at Plymouth State College.
BFA-St. Albans Comets All-Metro team recognitions
First team: Lindsey LaBelle, middle; Jayden Walent, hitter.
Third team: Anna Bouchard, setter; Hannah Branon, setter; Sydney Preseau, middle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.