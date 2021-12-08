The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Comets hockey team is back on the ice for the 2021/22 season. Last year, a strong, despite shortened, regular season earned a young Comets’ squad a 3rd place seeding in the D1 playoffs before being upset by the no. 6 seed Burlington-Colchester high school in the quarterfinals. This year, BFA returns with added depth to the lineup and another year of growth for the core group.
BFA’s coach Luke Cioffi highlighted some of the bigger changes to Comets on the ice heading into the season. The largest turnover will be filling the goaltending position following the graduation of Macie Boissonneault, who was a stalwart in net for BFA last year.
“Goaltending is new,” said Cioffi. “(Makenna) Montgomery was here last year but didn’t play much; we’re confident in her abilities. Erin (Jackson) is going to be good as a freshman backing her up. We returned a lot of skaters but I think we also added some depth; having (Brianna) Jarvis come over from Missisquoi was a bonus towards that. We’ve got a lot of team speed, a lot of numbers, and great team chemistry; I think we’re in good shape overall.”
Brianna (Bri) Jarvis, a sophomore, is making the transition from MVU to BFA this year, and shared her enthusiasm for her new team following a scrimmage vs Hanover on Saturday.
“I love it!” said Jarvis. "I love being able to come into this Comet hockey family. Each girl shows great determination and the work ethic is courageous. It’s great to be able to be on the ice with all of them, and I’m glad I made the change. I’m just excited to see the team come together, progress over the season, and to see each person excel.”
The added depth to the Comets' roster has allowed BFA’s coaches to experiment with some new line combinations, and while nothing is set in stone as of yet, there is one change that caught our eye at the scrimmage. Comets captain Sophie Zemianek, a senior who was an offensive leader from the blue-line last year, has moved up to forward on a line with Caroline Bliss and Jodie Gratton.
“I’m in a whole new position this year,” said an enthused Zemianak. “It’s taking a big jump to move from defense into an offensive role; just figuring that out and playing with a bunch of different girls is what I’m looking forward to.”
In her second year of captaincy, Zemianek also spoke to what she's been seeing on the ice so far as a leader of this group.
“We have a very diverse set of skills and abilities on this team,” said Zemianek. “We have a bigger team than we’ve seen in the past. Each girl just brings a different skill and adds to the family. It’ll be interesting to see how we put it all together and make the pieces work. We’ve only been playing for a week, and already the energy and work ethic is non-stop; everyone is playing as hard as they can. That’s something we like to see throughout the season, and it bodes well for us moving forward into future games.”
Offensively, the Comets look dynamic. Scoring was split evenly throughout the lineup last year and with the added depth to the attack, that trend should continue this season. Defensively BFA remains steady with the likes of Rachel Needleman, Molly Smith, Rowan Howrigan, and Ayla Shea leading the way as upperclassman. All in all, look for the Comets to be in the mix at the top of division in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.
