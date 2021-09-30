ST. ALBANS - Eleven Comet seniors were recognized on Wednesday evening as the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans girls varsity soccer team hosted the Burlington Seahorses under the lights at the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
Burlington threatened to score several times early in the first half, finally netting a goal on a free kick with 27:15 on the clock. That goal would be the only one scored in the Seahorses 1-0 over the Comets.
The Seahorses carried the play for most of the first half, but the Comets put pressure on Burlington late in the half.
In the final minute, a shot off the near post by BFA St. Albans' Olivia Raftery almost leveled the score.
In the second half, the Seahorses pressured once again, keeping Comet goalie Ayla Shea on her toes in net; she easily corralled two solid shots early to stymie the Seahorse's hopes of an insurance goal.
In the final 15 minutes, the Comets had several scoring chances but found the Seahorses' defense too tough to crack.
Comet coach Ben Marlow spoke of the closeness of play in the game.
"We had our chances, and I was really proud of how we played. We were right there; we just didn't find the back of the net," said Marlow. "Sometimes it bounces your way; sometimes it doesn't."
Marlow also recognized the seniors, "What we hope that comes out of this group is that they compete, they're compassionate with one another, they're willing to learn, and they have fun.
"I thought today, those eleven seniors exhibited that from the beginning. The result wasn't what we wanted, but it's just a score, and what mattered most was the way we competed and the level we played at."
Comet senior Cadence Moore noted the senior game did make the senior year seem more 'real.'
"Walking into the locker room, seeing it all decorated, and getting our senior baskets--it really started to sink in," said Moore.
When asked what she'll remember about her time playing for the Comets, it was the relationships that stood out.
"We're a family on and off the field, and tonight we really came together for this game and held our own."
This is Moore's second year playing for coach Marlow.
"Coach Marlow has a really positive attitude, and when we get down on ourselves, he's always there to pick us back up," said Moore.
"It really does bring us back together. Even huddles after goals are scored, you can hear him on the sidelines, and it cheers us up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.