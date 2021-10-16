...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT
FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND
EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...
At 320 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 16 miles north of Morses Line to near East Franklin to
East Sheldon, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines.
Locations impacted include...
Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Johnson Village, Jay, Jay In Franklin
County, Eden, Cambridge, Bakersfield, Cambridge Village, Berkshire,
Montgomery Center, Jeffersonville Village, Hyde Park, Montgomery,
Troy, Sheldon, Belvidere Center, Lake Carmi State Park, Enosburg and
Belvidere.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
VT
. VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ADDISON BENNINGTON CHITTENDEN
FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE
ORANGE RUTLAND WASHINGTON
WINDHAM WINDSOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, JOHNSON,
MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SPRINGFIELD,
ST. ALBANS, STOWE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.