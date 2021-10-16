The Comets came away with a road victory at Burlington High School Friday night to raise their season record to 6-5.
The Comets dug themselves an early deficit, losing the first set 25-14. The Comets once again were not deterred as they fought back with a strong second set; winning 25-18. Jaylin Bedard was a catalyst once again from the serving line in the set going 8 for 8 with three aces to get the Comets in control early in the second set. Hannon Branon was superb defensively leaving the Comet crowd to OOH and AAH all evening long.
The Comets had a strong third set as well winning 25-14. They were led by Sydney Preseau who had an excellent serving set going 7 for 7 with 2 aces. Lindsey LaBelle was strong all match long at the net. She had some great digs, as well as pressuring the Burlington defense with many attacking hits as well as a couple of blocks. She also served 2 aces in the set.
The fourth set saw the Comets fall behind 6-0 but clawed their way back into the set. Jayden Walent was the catalyst with both her defense and her impressive serving (9 for 10 with 2 aces) which allowed the Comets to regain the lead. LaBelle also had 3 kills in the set to secure the 25-22 to win the set and the match.
The Comets will close out their regular season next week with two home games on Wednesday and Friday.
