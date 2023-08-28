We’re off to a great start this season with many key returning runners and many younger runners looking to make an immediate impact. On the girls’ side we have phenom Kaitlyn Lumbra back for her sophomore year to lead this team. She’ll be a front runner all season challenging for wins. Senior Ruby Dasaro is coming off a strong junior season poised to have her best season yet and be a great leader for us. Sophomore Marie DeSorgher is looking strong after a summer of higher mileage, as is returning junior Kate Storms. Freshmen Laura Persons and Mania Tibbitts are looking like they’ll have an immediate impact for the girls team.
On the boys’ side we have senior Porter Hurteau who established himself last season as one of the best in Vermont and one of the best to ever put on a BFA uniform. Junior Teddy Tremblay is looking better than ever and will be a front runner for us. Sophomores Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau had a big impact for us last year as freshman, their summer training will make their impact even greater this year and two of the best sophomores in the state. Senior Noah Lavigne is our most improved runner and will be a big contributor for us this fall. We have nine freshmen boys on the team this fall, and numerous are showing signs of having an instant impact for us. Both teams will be running at the CVU Relays, a fun low key way to open the season before racing in the season Invitational opener at Essex Sept. 2.
