Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans runner Jacob Tremblay clocked a new personal best (16:00.9) to win the Burlington High School Invite; teammates Calvin Storm's placed 4th (16:19.6), Ethan Mashtare 5th (16:33.9), Porter Hurteau 15th, Will Hughes 16th, Manny Chiappinelli 45th and Teddy Tremblay 49th as the boys remained undefeated beating North Kingstown, RI by 24 points.
Loghan Hughes (18:55.8) placed 2nd; Lauren Kate Garceau was 16th, Ruby Dasaro 36th, Lydia Hodgeman 37th, Calla Bourdeau 48th, Elora Menard 55th, and Amiya Sharp 56th as the girls team placed 5th.
