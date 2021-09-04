ESSEX - Cross country runners from Franklin County high schools competed at the 2021 Essex Invite on Saturday, September 3, with the BFA St. Albans boys' team earning first place in the team ranking 17 teams. Loghan Hughes of BFA St. Albans cruised to a first place finish with a 5K time of 18:54, breaking the course record.
Top 20 Franklin County boys runners (5K)
2 Jacob Tremblay BFA St. Albans 16:24.5
3 Ethan Mashtare BFA St. Albans 16:33.1
7 Calvin Storms BFA St. Albans 16:43.5
19 John Viens Richford 17:37.0
Top 20 Franklin County girls runners (5K)
1 Loghan Hughes BFA St. Albans 18:54.1
18 Lauren Kate Garceau BFA St. Albans 21:21.2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.