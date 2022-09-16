The BFA-St. Albans golf team hosted Essex, Milton, and South Burlington at Champlain Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 15.
South Burlington took the match with a total combined score of 160, followed by Essex with a 171, BFA-St. Albans with a 179, and Milton with a 204.
Teddy Maynard of South Burlington was the medalist with a 34.
BFA-St. Albans results:
Ethan LaPume: 43
Gavin Benoit: 44
Michael Weber: 45
Carter Veronneau: 47
Ryan Desmond: 55
