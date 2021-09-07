ALBURGH - The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites golf team hosted South Burlington High School at the Alburgh Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. Ethan Borick of SBHS was the match Medalist. Darik Gregoire led BFA St. Albans with a score of 47.
SBHS
Team score: 163
Individual scores
Ethan Borick - 37 (Medalist)
Jack Mayer - 44
Sawyer Bond - 41
Kiefer McGrath - 47
Evan Marchausseault - 41
BFA St. Albans
Team score: 207
Individual scores
Darik Gregoire - 47
Ryan Desmond - 59
Camden Piper - 52
Michael Weber - 55
Cael Gonyeau - 53
