The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites scored eight runs over the final 4 innings to come from behind and beat the Colchester Lakers 8-4 on Saturday, April 30.
Seneca Durocher pitched the first 2 and 2/3 innings allowing three runs and striking out 3. Peyton Graham picked up the win in relief working 2 and 1/3 inning while allowing only 1 run on 1 hit. Joe Nachaczewski picked up the save with two innings of hitless work, striking out three.
Isaac Gratton singled to drive in Aidan Savoy to start the scoring for the Bobwhites in the fourth inning. BFA Tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth. With one out in the fifth, Matt Gonyeau and Zack Smith hit back to back singles before advancing to second and third on a passed ball. Savoy then singled to center driving in both runners to tie the game at 3.
In the bottom of the inning a Zack Davis infield single off BFA Pitcher Graham, drove in Ben Knapp and Colchester regained the lead 4-3. BFA responded with three more runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Wry led off the inning with a bunt single and later scored on a line drive single by Durocher to tie the score. Gonyeau reached base on an error, before Smith pounded a big two run single to right field to put the Bobwhites on top.
Nachaczewski retired the Lakers in the sixth, retiring three batters in a row after allowing a lead off walk. BFA added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a two run double by Durocher driving home Gratton and Nachaczewski. Nachaczewski retired Colchester in order on a spectacular diving catch by left fielder Wry followed by a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton for the wonderful photos from the road!!
