ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites boys' varsity volleyball team hosted the neighboring Enosburg Hornets on Tuesday, Sept. 6, battling through four sets for the win. The match also put two outstanding seniors, Devyn Gleason of Enosburg and Seth Richards of BFA-St. Albans, on opposite sides of the net.
Enosburg took the lead early in the first set, but the Bobwhites battled back to take a slender lead and eventually net the 25-18 win. The teams remained closely matched in the second set; BFA opened with a strong serve game and solid court vision, extending their lead slowly and steadily.
BFA's Ryan Munger came up with an excellent block as the set progressed; Gleason answered the block on the next two plays with two kills, swinging the momentum in favor of the Hornets, who narrowed the Bobwhites' and forced a timeout. The Hornets went on to win the set, 25-21.
Richards notched the first point for the Bobwhites, who jumped out to a six-point lead early in the third set. After a timeout to regroup, the Hornets rebounded with four quick points, chipping away at the Bobwhites' lead, thanks to strong serving by Isaiah Sartwell and Kyle Ovitt. Gleason tallied another point on a kill. Cayden Yates' success on the serve helped bring the Hornets within one.
A block by Sartwell tied the score, but the Bobwhites regrouped, and Richards overpowered the Hornets with a blistering kill. A second Richards' point sealed the third set at 25-21 for BFA.
The teams traded the lead early in the fourth set, the score locked in a tie deep into double digits. BFA pulled away, earning a 25-18 and winning the match.
Seth Richards spoke of the difference between the team's loss last week and this week's win. He also spoke of facing Gleason.
"This match pushed us, forced us to adapt, and showed our improvement since our first match. Going forward, we'll be looking to bring better and more organized blocking and offense and getting every point off the free balls," said Gleason.
"I've been facing off Devyn Gleason since freshman year in basketball. He's really athletic, and it's been a back-and-forth competition for us in both basketball and volleyball."
Justin Munger, a sophomore, spoke of the connection he and his brother Ryan have on the court.
"I love playing with Ryan. We never played together in elementary school, but now we get to be on the same teams, and that's really fun," said Justin. "We have a connection on the court, and we really push each other to get better."
Ryan Munger, a freshman, has enjoyed his time on varsity.
"Justin and I have a good sibling rivalry and good competition. Playing with this group is a lot of fun. They're always helping me get better."
Coach Tristan Menard shared his thoughts on the team's improvement. "Our communication was a lot better than our first match," said Menard. "We weren't comfortable in the first game, and even with just two more practices, the guys seemed a lot more comfortable. We've got a lot of time and a lot of room to grow."
Menard also thanked Kevin Munger, who joined the coaching staff for the 2022 season.
"Having Kevin come on to assist has been great. He has a very extensive volleyball background and played at Penn State, so strategically, he's helped us a lot," said Menard. "We're all open to change and doing what we need to do to improve daily."
