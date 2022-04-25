The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites lax team earned a 7-6 win over the Woodstock Wasps on Saturday. Thank you Andrea Parker for the beautiful photo gallery highlighting the heart and hustle the Bobwhites competed with to earn the road win!
BFA St. Albans Bobwhites net 7-6 win over Woodstock!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
