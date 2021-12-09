How often is it that a high school team wins back-to-back state titles and returns for a third year with the core of those championship runs mostly intact? For the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Bobwhites hockey team, that’s exactly the situation they find themselves in for the upcoming 2021/22 season.
The biggest losses for the Bobwhites come on the backend, but with upperclassman Gavin Fraties, Ethan Audy, and Camden Johnson leading the way, expect the blue line to stay steady. Backstopping them, Michel Telfer returns as a senior between the pipes after a stellar performance in net last season. BFA’s attack stays mostly intact, with Matt Merrill, Colin Audy, and Levi Webb, amongst other seniors, leading the way.
This winter also marks the long-awaited return to a full schedule, as well as the return to fans in attendance at games, something that Bobwhites’ head coach Toby Ducolon and his players are excited about this season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Ducolon. “It’s great to be back to starting in December rather than in January and to have fans back in the stands. We’ve got nine or ten seniors; it’s a nice group there. We’ve added three new guys, so we’re itching to get started and we’re looking forward to having a full season.”
One of the ‘three new guys’ that coach Ducolon referenced being added to the roster this season is junior Corbin Schriendorfer, who is coming over to BFA from MVU this season.
“It’s a lot different from MVU, I like it,” said Schriendorfer. “I have some hope that we’ll do well and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
Coach Ducolon also spoke about two of his senior leaders who will be stepping into captaincy roles this year.
“Matt Merrill is the captain and Colin Audy is the assistant; you probably can’t pick two better guys,” said Ducolon. “They both deserve it, the team picked them at the end of last year and they picked the right guys. I think it will work out great for us all winter.”
Merrill spoke about the role he’ll assume as captain, “I’m excited for it. I think we’ve got a lot of good guys and other leaders on the team that will help me out, which will make my life a lot easier. We have a really good chance at having another great season, so I just want to see how it’s going to turn out.”
When asked what he was looking forward to this season, Merrill’s response lacked hesitation. “Having the fans back. We haven’t had that since our championship game against Stowe (March 2020). I feel like that’s going to bring a lot of energy to our team, especially tonight (scrimmage vs. Rice on Dec. 2), to have them back for the first time was awesome.”
In an email to the media on Dec. 4, BFA’s athletic director Dan Marlow announced that coach Ducolon, who is beginning his 32nd year at the helm of BFA Bobwhites hockey, will be stepping down from the role following the 2021/22 season. Since the start of his tenure as head coach of the Bobwhites in the 1990/91 season, Ducolon has led the Bobwhites to nine D1 state titles (‘91, ‘99, ‘03, ‘05, ‘12, ‘15, ‘17, ‘20, ‘21).
Ducolon made the announcement at the start of this season so that the outcome of a final game would not impact his decision, as he feels the time is right to allow someone new to step into the position and ‘maintain the pride which is BFA hockey.’
