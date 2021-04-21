The Bobwhites varsity baseball team hosted Rice on Tuesday afternoon, falling 10-1 to the Green Knights. Matt Gonyeau scored Joseph Nachaczewaki for the Bobwhites' solo run in the third inning.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for capturing these photos to document the Bobwhites' second game of the 2021 season. They face host St. Johnsbury on Thursday in the third home game of the spring.
(0) comments
