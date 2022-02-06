ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites basketball team fell 49-33 to the Essex Hornets in Metro play on Saturday, Feb. 5.
After trailing 21-7 in the first quarter, the Bobwhites held Essex to only 9 points in the second, while doubling their score, leaving the half with a 30-14 deficit.
In the third quarter, the Bobwhites added 7 points, while Essex scored 14 to extend their lead. The Bobwhites had their most productive offensive quarter in the fourth, adding 11 points. Six Bobwhites contributed in the fourth quarter, as Noah Earl, Connor Leach, Will Hughes, Thomas Demar, and Seth Richards all got on the score sheet.
Thomas Demar led the Bobwhites with 12 points.
