On Friday night, the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans Bobwhites earned a 20-14 win over the South Burlington/Burlington Seawolves. The Bobwhites held a 14-7 lead at the half and scored in the third quarter to go up 20-7.
The Seawolves scored in the fourth and got the ball back with two minutes left, but BFA's Seneca Durocher's second interception of the night shut down the drive.
Bobwhite coach Geoff Murray spoke to the work done by both his offensive and defensive lines.
"Our offensive line came a long way in a week, and they were able to sustain our blocks a little more, which led to longer drives," said Murray. "The runningbacks benefited, and Dakota Wry and Seneca ran very hard."
Wry and Durocher combined for more than 200-yards rushing, with Durocher rushing for 160 yards.
"Seneca had a good game; that's the best I've seen him run. He's getting more comfortable with the offense each week," said Murray. "We do need to finish some drives better, which could have extended the lead, but it was a fun night."
Seneca Durocher and Sean Beauregard combined for three touchdowns for the Bobwhites.
"The offense did a nice job possessing the ball, and our time of possession improved," said Murray.
Murray also noted the work of his defense.
"Our defense bent but didn't break; they did a nice job to secure the win late in the game. Our linebacking crew of Tommy Demar, Sean Beauregard, Justin Brown, and James Harrison, have been strong and done a nice job the last couple of weeks," said Murray. "Overall, we're pleased with how the defense has performed."
The Bobwhites will be back at Collins Perley on Friday for the annual homecoming game. This year it's against the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks.
"We'll get a good test with CVU. We will have to be even better than we were this week. It should be a wild night with homecoming," said Murray. "The student body is excited; we haven't had homecoming in a couple of years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.