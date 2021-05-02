The BFA St. Albans Bobwhite varsity baseball team scored eight, sixth inning runs to pull away from host St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on the road on Saturday. The Bobwhites earned the 13-1 victory.
Aidan Savoy helped lead the Bobwhite offense scoring 3 runs and driving in 3 more with a double and a triple on the day. Savoy, Matt Gonyeau, Seneca Durocher, and Noah Place all had doubles. Gonyeau and Joe Nachaczewski each scored a pair of runs in the win.
Senior Christian Vallee picked up the win on the mound, allowing 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 7 in 6 innings of work.
Tyler Holm had a pair of hits for St Johnsbury. Will Fowler took the loss on the mound.
