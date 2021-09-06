ST. ALBANS - the BFA St. Albans boys golf team hosted Colchester High School, Rice High School, and Champlain Valley Union High School for a match at the Champlain Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Derik Gregoire led the Bobwhites with a score of 46. Camden Piper: 52, Michael Weber: 54, Carter Veronneau: 60, and Liam Sawyer: 62.
Team scores
CVU: 169
CHS: 179
Rice: 187
BFA St. Albans: 212
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.