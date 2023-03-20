On Saturday, March 18, the BFA-St. Albans girls and boys varsity basketball teams and the basketball community received the Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award, which highlights outstanding sportsmanship.
The award was presented at the 2023 North/South All-Star games at Champlain Valley Union and was presented to members of the coaching staff from both teams and athletic director Dan Marlow between the boys' and girls' games on Saturday.
In addition to the award presented at the North/South game, the schools will also receive a banner to display in the gym.
What to know about the Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award:
Who was Mona Garon: According to Glenn Sjoblom, the "Mona Garone" Award Coordinator from the Vermont High School Basketball Officials Association, Mona Garone coached basketball for 36 years at Oxbow High School and is one of three Vermont girls’ basketball coaches to win over 500 games in her career; her teams made 31 final four appearances, 18 trips to the finals, and captured 10 state championships. Her teams won 14 league titles, and she recorded five undefeated seasons. Under her leadership, Oxbow won a state-record 74 straight games. Garone received many state, regional, and national basketball coach of the year awards. She was one of the coaches in the 1994 Kodak National Girls High School All-American Game in Jackson, TN., sponsored by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Several of her players went on to play in college at all levels.
Garone also was Oxbow's first field hockey coach and led the program to two Division III state titles and shared another in D-II.
Garone is a member of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and was an inaugural inductee into the VPA Hall of Fame in 2003. A graduate of Lyndon State, she was named to its athletic hall of fame in 1999. She served many years as the Oxbow Athletic Director, and in 1995 she earned the Vermont State Award of Merit from the VSADA.
According to Sjoblom, Garone passed away in 1998, "but her legacy lives on at her school and throughout the state." Not only is the Oxbow High gym named the Mona Garone Gymnasium, but Vermont's basketball sportsmanship is named in her honor.
How is a school selected? At the end of the basketball season, officials are permitted to nominate schools based on the entire school community, including players, coaches, fans, and administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.