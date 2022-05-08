The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites took a 13-5 loss to Mount Mansfield Union on Saturday, May 7.
Bobwhite offensive leaders: Matt Gonyeau had 3 hits; Charlie Yates and Zach Smith had 2 hits; Joey Nachaczewski, Andrew Lovejoy, and Isaac Gratton each had one.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photo gallery!
