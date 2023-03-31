ST. ALBANS - Megan Robitaille came on as the BFA-St. Albans athletic trainer in September of 2022, filling a role that's become increasingly important in high school athletics in Vermont and the United States.
Robitaille brings experience from several challenging fields; along with her athletic training license, she's served in the United States Air Force and is a licensed Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. Robitaille took time out of her busy schedule to discuss her passion for helping people live their best lives.
Q&A with Megan Robitaille
When did you begin working as an athletic trainer with BFA-St. Albans? I started in September of 2022, but I feel like I've been there for 10 years. Dan Marlow (athletic director) and all the coaches have been so welcoming and supportive. It's been an easy transition to fill such an important role.
What was your inspiration to become an athletic trainer? I became an athletic trainer because I didn't have one when I needed one. I injured both my elbow and shoulder pitching during high school, which became a chronic problem throughout my college career. Norwich University scouted me to play for them. I pushed through my injuries but I was only able to do so through the support of the sports medicine staff. I originally started out as a nursing student with the goal of becoming a flight nurse in the Air Force. When I learned more about athletic training, I switched majors. The program at Norwich was not accredited at the time, so I transferred to Castleton my sophomore year. I continued pitching and pushed through it with lots of physical therapy, becoming more aware of proper mechanics and throwing techniques. As an athletic training student, having an understanding of my own pathology really helped me to understand how to help myself and get through the injury process.
How have your experiences as an athlete helped you relate to athletes? Having been through a significant injury makes it much easier to empathize with the student athletes, as well as the clients I work with outside of the school. I think by telling them my story, it helps them feel more secure knowing that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. And not only does that help them on a physical level, but it also helps reduce the mental stress of being unable to participate. I know how much they want to play, and I can relate. They know I want them to get through the process and get back on the field. I want them to know I will always be their biggest advocate!
How did you get to where you are today? After college, I enlisted in the Air Force. I came back and got my AT license in 2015 and worked at a chiropractor's office with pre and post natal women. I worked as an AT at Milton High School for four years and at Burlington High School right before COVID happened. I'm also a licensed Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, although I’m not currently running with a rescue squad. I completed the paramedic program at Vermont Technical College, but decided not to pursue my license. I recently enrolled at A.T. Still, a University out of Arizona to earn my Master’s Degree in Sports Medicine. I’ve taken multiple certification classes to have more “tools” in my toolbox to offer what I can to the athletes and my clients.
How did COVID affect your work? I started working at Burlington High School in 2019, right before COVID hit. That spring, sports went on hold, and I basically was out of work. I was hired as the training officer for Milton Rescue for about a year and half. I was then put on active duty orders with the Air Force doing military funerals. Last summer I was deployed to Germany for three months; when I returned I realized how much I missed working with the student athletes. I missed the environment of sports medicine and the connection with the kids. Throughout my career I’ve learned a lot, and I owe that to the athletes. I tell the kids they teach me just as much as I teach them. They’ve helped make me into the athletic trainer I am--it's not just my education--it's through the opportunities I’ve been given and the chance to play a role in their lives during what might be their toughest moments. I don’t work a day in my life now. I feel fulfilled, appreciated, and valued, and I hope they feel the same way.
How do your other medical roles help you as an AT? When I call the ambulance, I have to keep my “ATC hat” on and my “AEMT hat” off. The scope of practice is different between the two roles, and it’s important to understand those responsibilities. It’s helpful to know both roles because ultimately it can improve the quality of care an injured player receives, especially in an emergency situation. If I can be two steps ahead of the next person to take over care, it sets everyone up for success and can limit confusion and chaos.
What do you enjoy about working with athletes? When I walk into a practice or even into my office, the kids light up! I love when they come in just to say hello. That's what it's all about: Connection and presence. I'm in a unique position--not a teacher, coach, AD, or parent. I'm an outlet for them in a different capacity. It’s a great feeling when kids come in and talk to me as it shows they feel safe and trust what information I give to them. I want them to know I'm here for them in whatever capacity they need. This job has many layers from therapist, clinician, referral resource, team mom, advocate. I wouldn't change my job for anything.
Have you also started your own business? In the last six months, I took this job, started grad school, opened my own business, and left the military after 13 and a half years. It’s been a whirlwind of big decisions and extreme change but, I needed it; my life is much more fulfilling. I’ve started a massage and energy healing business, helping an array of people including cancer patients and prenatal women.
What satisfaction have you found as an athletic trainer? My goal is to help people feel better than when they walked in the door. If someone is willing to help me help them, that’s the greatest gift. It’s an honor and privilege to be trusted by so many different types of people. I’m so grateful I’ve found my passion in life. I've found my purpose: to help people, and I hope my story will inspire others.
