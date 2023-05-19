BFA-St. Albans track and field traveled to Essex for the Annual Freshman/Sophomore Meet. We came home with many new PR's and some freshman Champions crowned. Double winners on the day were Kaitlyn Lumbra in the 1500m and 3000m and Asher St. Pierre in the 110m and 300m Hurdles. Asher ran a PR in both events. The 4X100m Relay team of Ethan Barbieri, Nico Lazar, Edan Peters, and Asher St. Pierre are Freshman Champions as is the 4X400m team of Rowan McVicar, Toby Hurteau, Nolan Howrigan, Jacoby Soter. Jacoby Soter broke the BFA Freshman 1500m record set by Kevin LaCross in 1990. The old mark was 4:21.34; Jacoby's record is 4:21.15, which is .15 from qualifying for Freshman Nationals.
FR=freshmen and SO=sophomore
100m
Girls
41. SO Bella Guerino 16.68 PR
46. FR Samantha White 22.11
16. SO Brayden Vincent 12.61
Boys
21. FR Ethan Barbieri 12.84 PR
31. SO Jack Lagrow 13.06 PR
56. SO Landon Corrigan 14.61
61. SO Tristan Boomhover 16.08
200m
Girls
22. SO Lila Dumont 32.51 PR
Boys
19. SO Brayden Vincent 25.96 PR
22. FR Ethan Barbieri 26.27 PR
27. SO Jack Lagrow 27.36 PR
50. FR Sam Hurteau 31.89 PR
400m
Girls
15. SO Kate Storms 1:16.31 SR
Boys
10. SO Brayden Vincent 59.97 PR
19. FR Nolan Howrigan 1:04.67
800m
6. FR Toby Hurteau 2:19.22
8. FR Jacoby Soter 2:19.85
22. FR Adam Kavanaugh 2:59.78
25. SO Terrence Lawrence 3:23.48
26. FR Rowan McVicar 3:26.71
1500m
Girls
1. FR Kaitlyn Lumbra 4:59.85
9. FR Marie DeSorgher 6:08.32
Boys
2. FR Jacoby Soter 4:21.15 PR
8. FR Toby Hurteau 4:34.33 PR
28. FR Rowan McVicar 5:30.51 PR
30. FR Adam Kavanaugh 5:36.88 PR
3000m
Girls
1. FR Kaitlyn Lumbra 11:10.71
6. FR Marie DeSorgher 13:30.88
110m Hurdles
4. (1st) FR Asher St.Pierre 18.35 PR
300m Hurdles
5. (1st) FR Asher St.Pierre 46.03 PR
4X100m
Boys
5. (1st) FR Barbieri,Lazar,
St.Pierre, Peters 50.58
4X400m
Boys
4. (1st) FR McVicar, T. Hurteau,
Howrigan, Soter 4:27.52
Shot Put
Girls
7. FR Rebecca Tetreault 21' 9.25" PR
19. SO Mackenzie Smith 14' 1"
Boys
10. SO Sebastian Hogle 26' 6.5" PR
15. SO Hayden Syanislas 23' 3.25"
17. SO Terrence Lawrence 21' 8.75"
Discus
Girls
9. FR Rebecca Tetreault 50' 3.25"
Boys
4. SO Sebastian Hogle 79' 0.5" PR
20. FR Sam Hurteau 40' 11"
Javelin
Girls
6. SO Kate Storms 62' 1.25"
8. FR Rebecca Tetreault 59' 7" PR
15. SO Mackenzie Smith 44' 7.5"
Boys
5. FR Sam Hurteau 97' 2.25" PR
7. FR Nico Lazar 96' 0.25"
30. SO Tristan Boomhover 34' 4.5"
High Jump
8. FR Nolan Howrigan 5' 0" PR
Long Jump
Girls
20. SO Lila Dumont 12' 4.5" PR
Boys
7. FR Edan Peters 16' 0.5"
16.FR Nolan Howrigan 15' 2.25"
32. FR Nico Lazar 11' 8.25"
36. SO Tristan Boomhover 6' 10"
Triple Jump
7. FR Edan Peters 32' 3.5" PR
