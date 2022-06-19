BFA-800-Nationals.jpg

 Mike Mashtare

The 4x800m team of Jacob Trembly, Ethan Mashtare Porter Hurteau, and Calvin Storms raced to a Rising Stars National Championship on Saturday, June 18! Congratulations to all!! 

