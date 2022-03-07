Six BFA Indoor Track athletes traveled to Boston over the first weekend of March to compete in the New England Indoor Track Championships at the Reggie Lewis Indoor Track facility. Teams and individuals from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont competed. Many of the athletes competing were the top athletes in their events across the U.S., not just New England, so every event was incredibly competitive. BFA athletes more than held their own and ran many personal bests and school records.
Loghan Hughes: Loghan Hughes started us off in the girls' 1 mile. It was Loghan's first 1 mile of the season as we race the slightly shorter distance of 1500m in Vermont. The 1500m is 109m short of a mile. Loghan was the 11th seed stepping onto the track in the second and fastest heat. She quickly went out with the leaders and began clicking off the laps. A pack of four girls formed behind a pack of three midway through the race. Soon there were six girls fighting for the six medals to be warded and to be named All-New England in the mile. Loghan was one of those girls, and with two laps to go, she took off for the front three. She came up a little short of catching them but finished a solid 4th place to secure a medal. Her time of 5:06.63 is a new BFA Indoor school record for the mile. She also improved her 1500m school record time by 7 seconds, lowering it to 4:43.91.
Loghan retook the track in the 2 mile. Still feeling the effort she put forth in the 1 mile she went in with low expectations. Being competitive, she went right to the lead and did battle with another runner for the first half of the race, but that runner was fresh, running her first race of the day, and slowly pulled away from Loghan the rest of the race. Loghan raced to a second place in her heat and 13th overall in a new school record time of 11:30.75.
Ethan Mashtare: Next on the track was Ethan in the 1 mile. Ethan quickly went out with the front pack and made numerous attempts to move to the front, but the leaders would surge ahead each time. With two laps to go, Ethan put on one last surge and finished 3rd, in the first heat, in a new school record time of 4:23.96 for the mile. He also improved his 1500m school record time to a 4:04.4, an improvement of 3 seconds. Ethan placed 10th overall in the meet beating many of the runners in the top heat.
Calvin Storms: Calvin was next in the 1000m. He laid it all on the line and quickly went to the front and took the lead at a very fast pace. That pace proved costly as his legs grew heavy midway through the race. He finished just short of his school record in a time of 2:45.58 to finish 18th overall.
Porter Hurteau: Porter raced in the 600m, and he had plenty of competition to chase in the event. He quickly went out with the leaders, who set a torrid pace upfront. He improved his school record and ran a 1:30.36 to place 22nd.
Jacob Tremblay and Ethan Mashtare: Jacob Tremblay and Ethan Mashtare raced in the 2 mile next in a heat of mostly Vermont boys. Jacob and Ethan quickly settled into a pack and took turns pushing the pace. Jacob, having fresh legs, slowly pulled the pack away from Ethan and went on to set the BFA Indoor school record for 2 miles placing 16th in 9:57.48. Mashtare placed 20th in 10:11.85. A time that puts him 3rd all-time in the BFA Indoor 2 mile.
4X400 Relay: Manny Chiapinelli ran the first leg for us. He quickly went out with the leaders and ran a 26-second first lap, a super aggressive time, but he held on the second lap to run a 56.8 split. Porter was next and ran a more conservative first lap and finished with a charge to the line and ran a 58.2 split. Calvin took the baton next and charged off in a 26-second first lap; he came home strong to run a 58.0 split. Jacob, having just finished the 2-mile minutes before, in school-record time, took the baton and headed out quickly. He opened in 26 seconds in the first lap but held form and ran the fastest split for the team in 55.3 to give the guys a new indoor 4X400m record of 3:48.40 to place 19th overall. They improved their school record by 7 seconds over their old record, set at the state meet.
What's next? Ethan and Loghan are off to New Balance Indoor Nationals this next week at The Armory in NYC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.