On Dec. 17, BFA-St. Albans boy's and girl's Indoor Track teams headed to the University of Vermont for the first indoor track meet of the season. For many athletes, except returning athletes Sawyer Chaput-Graves and Sam LaCroix, this was their first indoor track meet. The team has been working hard the last two weeks preparing for the day, and their hard work paid off.
The meet started with field events. In the girl's Shot Put, Laurelle Boomhower placed tenth with a throw of 6.87 meters, and boy's Tristan Boomhover placed 21st with a throw of 4.69 meters. While in the High Jump, first-time jumper Karli Holland placed tenth with a height of 1.2 meters.
The last field event was the Long Jump, where Karli placed 16th with a jump of 3.67 meters, and Peyton Hunsicker placed 17th with a jump of 3.35 meters. For the boys, Sawyer placed tenth with a jump of 5.11 meters, and Tristan with a jump of 2.60 meters, placing him 33rd.
The meet started heating up even more with the track events. BFA's first event was the girl's 55 meter hurdles, with Lauryn Johnson toeing the line. Lauryn finished third with a time of 11.10.
Next was the 55 Dash. Karli finished third with a time of 8.08, Lauryn ninth with a time of 8.55, Peyton 13th with a time of 8.6, Emmy Rijpma 34th with a time of 9.67, and Laurelle 47th with a time of 10.51.
The boys headed to the line next with Sawyer finishing sixth with a time of 7.14, Sam 38th with a time of 7.93, Tristan 52nd with a time of 8.92 and Theo Deciantis 53rd with a time of 8.93.
Amiya Sharp acclimated to running on the indoor track during the 1500 meter, finishing 12th with a time of 6:47.67. Porter Hurteau ran a gutsy 1500 placing third with a time of 4:19.14. The women's 4x200 team, Lauryn Johnson, Emmy Rijpma, Karli Holland, and Peyton Hunsicker, placed sixth with a time of 2:10.26. The women's 1000 meter was next, with Lauren-Kate Garceau representing BFA and placing second with a time of 3:31.26.
The final race of the day for teams was the 300 meter. For the girls, Lauryn came in seventh with a time of 52.0, Jillian Koval ran a gritty race finishing 32nd with a time of 58.45, and Emmy placed 34th with a time of 58.73.
First-time BFA-St. Albans coaches Autumn Grudev and Michelle Desrosiers, are excited with the results of the first meet. After this meet, they see where the focus needs to be adjusted and the fine-tuning that the team will focus on.
BFA Men's and Women's Indoor Track will be competing at UVM on Dec. 23.
