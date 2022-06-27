The 2022 Make-A-Wish Hockey All-Star Classic weekend kicked off on Friday, June 24, with a skills competition and picked up again on Saturday, June 25 with the girls’ and boys’ games played at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The games raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and provide an opportunity for graduated high school hockey players to showcase their talents.
Franklin County athletes on the roster:
BFA-St. Albans: Matt Merrill, Sean Beauregard, and Collin Audy
Boys’ game stats and awards
First Period: 5:49 Vermont goal scored by Trenton Sisters (Essex) assisted by DaeHan McHugh (Rice)
7:58 New Hampshire goal scored by Jack Dermody (Bedford High School) assisted by Keegan Knight (Exeter High School)
Second Period: 5:35 New Hampshire PPG scored by Keegan Knight (Exeter High School) assisted by Tyler Coskren (Concord High School)
11:37 New Hampshire goal scored by Matthew Walsh (Hanover High School) assisted by Jack Dermody (Bedford High School)
13:06 Vermont goal scored by Jamison Mast (Spaulding) assisted by Will Taggard (Brattleboro Union High)
Third period: 5:53 New Hampshire goal scored by Tyler Coskren (Concord high school) assisted by Luke Suhesky (Portsmouth/Newmarket)
10:27 Vermont goal scored by Collin Audy (BFA), unassisted
14:15 New Hampshire empty net goal scored by Luke Suhesky (Portsmouth/Newmarket) unassisted
Winner: New Hampshire wins 5-3
Goalies: Jack Averill (CVU) and Max Foster (Essex) split goaltending duties for Vermont
Shots: tied 22-22
Sportsmanship Award: Evan Kurash (Woodstock) for Vermont and Kameron Hyles (Exeter High School) for New Hampshire
Most Valuable Player: Jack Averill (CVU) for Vermont and Claden Daubney (Oyster River High School) for NH
