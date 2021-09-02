Under the lights games are a perennial favorite of soccer players and fans alike; this weekend, in-county rivals BFA St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) will start the 2021 fall season with a pair of under the lights games.
On Friday, September 3 at 7 pm, the Bobwhites and Thunderbirds will meet at Collins Perley, complete with fans and a student section, something soccer teams missed out on last season due to Covid-19 restrictions.
BFA ST. Albans seniors: The Bobwhites' senior-heavy roster includes 14 players suiting up for the final soccer season of their high school career: Connor Leach, Sam Ruble, Will Lagrow, Cameron Currier-Blaney, Matt Merrill, Sylas Trask, Brandon Sweeney, Ethan Bruley, Jimmy Pare, Zach Smith, Logan Lavery, Joey Nachaczewski, Damian Dattilio, and Charlie Yates.
MVU seniors: The Thunderbirds' roster includes nine seniors, eight juniors, and two freshmen. Keeper, Ethan Bushey-Hansen will play his final season in net for the T-birds; Ian Digby, Hunter Billado, Hayzen Luneau, Luc Fournier, Logan Martell, Camden Lapan, Lucien Bushey, and Ashton Chevalier complete this year's graduating class of MVU soccer players.
Coach Matthew Chevalier has taken the reigns of the T-birds after long-time coach Jim Hubbard stepped down to serve as athletic director at Richford Junior-Senior High School.
The Comets and Thunderbirds varsity soccer teams take the field on Saturday at 7 pm for the second under the lights game of the weekend. Both teams have some big shoes to fill this season, especially in net. MVU graduated four-year starter Madison Conley, and BFA St. Albans will be replacing Maren McGinn.
Comet seniors: Jocelyn Chun, Rachel Needleman, Macie Bourdeau, Alexis Kittell, Kaylee Mckenzie, Jenelle Hardy, Ayanna Raymond, Ashley Cortes, Ryann Campbell, Cadence Moore, and Sophie Zemianek make up the Comets' senior soccer class.
MVU seniors: Gracie Gover, Tiauna Clark, Arianna Bourdeau, Madison Gagne, Abigail Pauquette, Alexandra Brouillette, and Madison Aiken will be playing their final season for the Thunderbirds.
After last year's eight-game regular season--a true race to playoffs, it will be refreshing to watch teams go for the long haul in 2021. Most teams are just settling into a rhythm by the mid-point of the season, about the time the regular season ended last year, so it's hard to judge how a certain group will compete given a chance to play a full 16 games.
The Bobwhites and Comets will compete in D1 in the Metro Division, the D2 MVU boys will compete in the Lake Division, and the D2 MVU girls will compete in the Mountain Division.
The Thunderbirds and Comets met last fall under the lights, with BFA St. Albans edging the T-birds in a rain-soaked contest. The weather looks a lot better for Saturday, and you can bet these teams will be hoping for a clear night and a packed house to celebrate the start of the 2021 fall season.
