As we near the end of the high school Alpine season, BFA-St. Albans' racers showed they could compete with the best. This past week was the week of our District races. These races featured only the best racers from each team in our Northern Vermont District and consisted of a two-run Slalom race on one day and a two-run GS the next day.
Teams can enter up to six athletes but may only score the top four. The top 75 percent teams move on to the State competition. Independents like ourselves who don't have a team must be in the top 25 percent of the field when the day ends. If you qualify in one of the two disciplines in Districts, then you qualify for both disciplines in States.
Day one: Slalom
Day one featured the Slalom race at Cochran's ski area. Since we train here twice a week, as we inspected the first run, I felt comfortable and at home. As the snow started coming down, the first run was getting underway. Molly MacKenzie skied into 27th with a great run, and Maya Frost managed to keep spirits high despite a mistake and a brief showcase of her hiking skills that landed her in 50th after the first run. I threw everything I had at my first run, skiing myself into 15th.
After a quick lunch and another inspection of the second run course, we were back at it. Molly skied what she thought was another solid run, only to be disqualified as the race concluded for straddling a gate. Maya left the starting gate with an attacking spirit right up until the course got the best of her, which sadly resulted in a DNF.
For the second run in ski racing, they flipped the top 15 from the first run to even out course conditions for racers, so my 15th had me leaving the starting gate first for the second run.
Just like my first run, I pushed the limits of my abilities at every turn. I made a mistake right before the crucial flats and lost some speed that wouldn't be possible to regain. Nevertheless, I saved myself from a fall and finished with the 21st fastest second run time, landing me with a combined time that placed me 16th out of a field of 56 racers. After the race, I learned I needed 14th or better to qualify for States. I went home defeated, but unpacked, prepped for the GS race, and waxed skis before heading to bed.
Day two: Giant Slalom
Day two of Districts started at 5:30 a.m. when I dragged myself out of bed for the two-hour drive to Middlebury Snowbowl. A big thanks goes to my Dad (Doug) for driving. We booted up, loaded the lift, and headed to the course for inspection while basking in some much-needed sunshine. Most of us had raced a GS on the daunting hill earlier this season in the Eastern Qualifier, except BFA skier Maya.
This hill is the real deal. The first few gates are easy, but after that, you drop off a huge roller. If you're not ready to attack the course, the course will attack you by the time you reach the fifth gate. The rest of the course is a short flat, another roller, a long flat, a roller, a break on a false flat, over a blind crest, and a final compression before the finish line.
The first course set was set straight, meaning my 25-meter radius skis would be perfect for the high-speed set. The first run took place under the sun, with bib 15 of Molly MacKenzie skiing into 37th. Despite a fall and recovery, bib 16 of Maya Frost chased Molly down the hill to slide in one spot ahead in 36th. After some solid course reports from Molly, Maya, and the Rice girls' team, I was ready to send it.
It had been weeks since my last GS race, and we've been working so hard in training; now it was time to put that work to use. Unlike previous times I raced at this venue, I dove over the first roller fully committed, which resulted in a surprise flight followed by an extended period of weightlessness. Not ideal, but because it was still fast, so I didn't care.
The rest of the run was dirty, but I knew it was a solid first run. I landed 18th in the first run, missing the flip 15.
Between runs I sat in the lodge next to the crackling fire enjoying the amazing lunch that Rice families supplied. I analyzed the video and pictures my Dad and sister took, searching for any speed I left on the hill.
When inspection came around, we noticed that the course was a bit more swingy, meaning that I'd have to work harder to bend my skis into the correct shape to arc the clean, speedy turns we all desire.
At her Middlebury debut, Maya was the first BFA racer to ski this new course, placing 35th in the second run. I didn't see it, but I heard she had one of the best saves of the day.
This time it was Molly chasing Maya, and she responded to the first run by beating Maya this time, laying down the 34th fastest second run time. In the end, Maya's first run advantage placed her in 33rd out of the 54 girl field with a combined time of 2:20.07. Molly scored 34th with a combined time of 2:20.22. That's a gap of just 0.15 seconds, which is so cool to see.
I stayed at the top for the remainder of the girls' race to help Rice and hear the most recent course reports. As I started my warmup routine, I liked what I was hearing. While stripping down to my skinsuit I discussed how to ski this run with my coaches Bobby (Cochran) and Katie (Cutting).
Katie knows this hill so well, and she was a great help. She chipped the ice off my boots, clipped me in, and wished me luck as I slid down to Bobby and closer to the start.
I watched the best racers ski the course and took notes. I shuffled into the lineup while Bobby diligently scraped the snow off the topsheets of my skis, allowing me every advantage I could get. With two racers left to go before it was my turn, I gave Bobby the all-important fist bumps.
It was go time. I knew I sat 18th. I knew I needed 14th. I knew I had a shot. The last thing I remember thinking to myself before the start was: "This could be the last race of my season. That's kinda sad. I don't want this to be my last race. I want to go to States."
After I heard the starter announce, "Racer ready!" the countdown from 10 began. At three, I thrust myself from the gate: all or nothing.
From gate one, I took risks that I would normally never take. I laid down some incredibly risky turns, and there was a moment where I have no idea how I didn't crash. Every turn I finished was a bit of a surprise. I had to trust that the instincts I have learned since I was two, the technique my parents taught me, and everything we've worked on in training would come together. It did. I was 11th fastest for the second run. With an unofficial combined time of 1:57.45, I was placed 14th out of 57 boys.
After the race, much mathing was being done to calculate who was going to States. Katie and I decided it was too stressful, so we went out to ski.
STATES! I took another run with my Dad and Molly and then met Bobby outside the lodge. It was then he patted me on the back and told me I had made it to States. I stayed for awards and heard my name among the three independents who qualified. The mood was dampened due to the fact that the Rice Boys Team missed the cutoff for States by just one point. I'm devastated for them. However, the Rice girls' team did qualify, and Taylor Moulton and Tela Haskel placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the GS. Fellow independent Blythe Fitch-O'Leary placed second in the Slalom race and will also go to States.
Thank yous: We train for hours all season for around 15 minutes of racing. In this race, I was 0.22 seconds ahead of 15th place. There are so many factors that play into ski racing, and there are so many people that need to be thanked for that 0.22 seconds.
I'm the one skiing, but I'm not alone. The steller course reports throughout the day from Molly, Maya, Tela, Taylor, and the rest of the Rice team accounted for much more than 0.22 seconds. The grind and tune that was put on my skis by Jon at Bootlegger Bikes performed perfectly. The gummy worms and popcorn we devoured in the starting area definitely added speed. The snow and ice that Bobby scrapped off my skis before my launch could have been worth 0.22 seconds. The list of possibilities is long. However, in the end, hard work, determination, and overwhelming support from everyone around me paid off that day.
