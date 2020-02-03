2020 Essex Carnival Results - BFA St. Albans
Tyler RANGEL finished 46th with a combined time of 1:44.74 in the men's portion of the slalom race at Smuggler's Notch Resort.
Georgia Cassavant finished 14th in the women's portion of the slalom race with a combined time of 1:05:45. Sarah Magnan finished 30th with a combined time of 1:09.7046 Sydney Heth finished 38th with a combined time of 1:17.30, and Ali Tourville placed 47th with a combined time of 1:18.97. Arai Garceau finished 52nd with a combined time of 1:24.76