HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, January 4th, the BFA Nordic ski team competed at Sleepy Hollow in Huntington in a Mixed Gender, Mixed Technique Relay race attended by 19 teams.
The teams consisted of two girls and two boys. Each member of a Varsity team skied 4K alternating legs of the race by gender.
The first two legs were skied using the Classic Technique, and the next two were skied in the Freestyle or Skating Technique.
BFA’s top Varsity team placed 5th with a time of 44:00 minutes. The team consisted of Ethan Mashtare, Lydia Hodgeman, Peter Vlaanderen, and Leah Branon.
The second team finished 13th in 48:02 and consisted of Jacob Tremblay, Maya Jerose, Calvin Storms, and Ella Simmons.
Liam Rocheleau skied the leadoff leg with three skiers from Burlington. Rocheleau finished in the top 10 of the first leg, and the team placed 14th in 48:33.
JV skiers raced at a 2K distance in the same format. BFA’s top team placed first in 25:33, with skiers Chris Cotignola, Maya Frost, Thomas Curry, and Lindsay Bernard competing.
The next team finished third in 27:35 and consisted of Manny Chiappinelli, Olivia Belrose, and Maya Jerose.
The next BFA team placed 12th in 31:42 and included Lucas MacKenzie, Kayleigh Branon, Cole Boyle, and Leah Branon.
BFA also had skiers that combined with other teams that placed well.
In 5th place Hassan Chambers and Nolan Rocheleau teamed up with a Middlebury and Burlington skiers in 28:32.
Noah Domingue, Ethan Konrad, and Colin Langlois skied strong legs’ their 4th leg from another team did not race, not allowing the boys to place.
“This was a fun race and gave the skiers an opportunity to shine in their favorite Technique,” said BFA Nordic coach Mike Mashtare.
Over the past five days, the BFA Nordic team has been competing in the Tour de Chittenden.
The event is a three-stage race with Stage 1 held last Thursday at Colchester High School.
Varsity skiers raced a 3K around the Colchester athletic fields in a Freestyle Technique event that determined the order skiers would race in Stage 2.
Stage 2, a Classic event, was held at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho. JV skiers competed in a 3K and varsity in a 5K.
The third stage was a Hill Climb at Cochran’s Ski Hill in Richmond. The Freestyle Technique event required varsity skiers to climb to the top while JV went halfway up.
The stages were scored separately, but times from all three stages were added together for an overall score.
“Stage 1 was a cold ski with somewhat slow snow,” said Mashtare. “It’s an intense, short race--a ‘go hard from the start, let’s see what you are made of event.’”
Racers were sent in 20-second intervals, 189 racers in all.
Lydia Hodgeman led the charge for the girls placing 6th in 8:32. Leah Branon placed 79th in 11:01. Maya Jerose was 90th in 11:16. 114 was Lindsay Bernard in 11:56, and Ella Simmons was 125th in 12:11.
Sophomore Ethan Mashtare led the way for the varsity boys in 31st in 8:23. Senior Peter Vlaanderen and sophomore Jacob Tremblay finished 36th & 37th respectively in 8:34 and 8:35.
Sophomore Calvin Storms placed 56th in 9:03. Liam Rocheleau placed 70th in 9:30, 77th, Thomas Curry in 9:37, 96th Will Dumont in 10:18, 102nd Chris Cotignola in 10:23, 125th Dylan Koval in 11:25.
“Stage 2 was held in much different conditions with temps close to 60 and the snow transforming and melting fast,” said Mashtare. “This being a distance event, it brought a completely different mindset and strategy to racing.”
“Waxing was a very important part of the day; coaches had to make sure skiers had plenty of kick, but could still have glide and fast skis on the downhills and flats.”
Racers started three every 30 seconds with the slowest skiers going first and the fastest going last, based on the results from Stage 1.
Maya Frost led the JV girls, finishing in 6th place with a time of 14:45.
“Maya put her self in the right mindset and went out hard and was able to hold on with the front racers,” said Mashtare. “Her effort would give her the overall lead based on combined time going into Stage 3.”
Jacob Benware led the BFA JV boys as he placed 4th in 12:28.
The varsity girls were next to race.
“The top wave of girls was like watching an Olympic final race. There determination and pace was fantastic,” said Mashtare.
“Lydia Hodgeman went out and did battle with them. She paid the price for her early efforts but hung on to place a strong 16th in 19:52.”
“The varsity boys finished the day of racing, and it was worth the wait,” said Mashtare.
Ethan Mashtare led the way with a 21st place in 18:20, Peter Vlaanderen was 31st in 18:58, and Jacob Tremblay was 36th in19:34.
Stage 3, the ever-dreaded Hill Climb up Cochran’s, was the final leg of the Tour.
The fastest skiers, whose times were tabulated from the previous two stages, started first.
Peter Vlaanderen had a solid hill climb to lead the way for BFA to place 29th in a leg-burning time of 6:46.
The varsity girls were again led by Lydia Hodgeman, who moved her way up through the field to place 9th in 7:13.
Jacob Benware started in 3rd place at the base of the Hill for the BFA JV boys.
“Jacob knew he had stay there to make the podium,” said Mashtare. “He went out and did just that, and his time put him 6th fastest on the day for JV skiers in 2:11.”
In the girls’ JV race, Maya Frost had a 7-second head start on her closest competitor.
“May was able to maintain and slightly pull away from her competition to hang on for the win,” said Mashtare. “Her time of 2:39 was the fastest time up the hill for girls JV skiers.”
Overall results after completing three Stages:
JV Girls (55 racers)
Maya Frost extended her lead to win by 15 seconds. Her combined time was 28:32.
28th was Olivia Belrose in 34:00.
46th Kayleigh Branon 37:17.
53rd Rebekah Dalmer in 42:41. T
JV boys (56 racers)
Jacob Benware placed 3rd after the Hill Climb but ended up 2nd when the times were combined in 24:29.
Nolan Rocheleau having his best Tour placed 5th in 25:28.
Cole Boyle 15th in 28:04.
Lucas MacKenzie 19th in 29:27.
CJ Fisher 20th (tied) in 29:41.
50th Ethan Konrad in 39:06.
Ian Carpenter 56th 1:24:58 56
Varsity Girls (95 racers)
Sophomore Lydia Hodgeman secured a top 10 finish in 9th place in a combined time of 35:37.
Maya Jerose 56th in 44:39
Leah Branon 77th in 48:19
Lindsay Bernard 82nd in 48:37
Ella Simmons placed 88th in 50:36.
Varsity boys (89 racers)
Ethan Mashtare placed 25th in a combined time of 33:40.
Peter Vlaanderen 30th in 34:18
Jacob Tremblay 34th in 35:16
Calvin Storms 48th in 37:02
Liam Rocheleau 55th in 38:1
Junior Thomas Curry 69th in 40:47
Chris Cotignola 74th in 43:00
Will Dumont 80th in 44:10
Junior Dylan Koval 87th in 48:18