The BFA Nordic team got in its second race of the season in Woodstock on Wednesday, Dec. 29. This was put in place so that the team would be able to see southern competition, which doesn't happen often. It was a chance for the boys team to ski against last year's state runner up team MAU and last year's 3rd place finisher and 2019 state champion Brattleboro, as well as Rutland, Burr and Burton and Woostock. The girls team would also get a snapshot of the same teams in order to set goals for this season. 
 
The course was a short loop that measured less than a mile, and would favor high turnover and the ability to carry momentum of the short downhills located on two sections of the course. Snow conditions were on thin natural snow, but raceable. 
 
The boys got things started and they looked much sharper than we'd seen at Middlebury, and were visually in the mix with the best teams in the field. Our top three Calvin Storms, Jacob Tremblay and Ethan Mashtare showed that they had the speed and potential to hold the pace of the two leaders in the race on sections of the course, something they were not able to do against CVU and MMU two weeks ago. It was a breakout race for Porter Hurteau who had a top 15 result in a quality race with a time in contact with the front group. I saw a spirited JV boys race, and Teddy Tremblay once again put in one of the hardest efforts on the day, one that will likely earn him a varsity spot in the prestigious Tour de Chittenden coming up next and earned him a win on the day.  
 
Lydia Hodgman, sporting a new pair of Salomon skis, fitted for her perfectly, skied a determined race displaying sprinter form to walk away from the field, after only one challenge early on the first lap from runner up Victoria Bassette of Woodstock who started 15 seconds behind Lydia (skiers start at 15 second intervals and are timed individually) and tried to reel her in, but Lydia often spends nights training across from her house and travels when needed to find snow, and simply wore the field down with her conditioning to take the win.
 
Logan Hughes, who many consider a runner, is working extremely hard to become a skier, at least for the next couple months and is showing the people around her the attributes that made her a successful runner; she could easily rely on fitness alone to get around the course but is very focused on doing the sport correctly and picking up the right technique to go with her fitness. The intensity Lydia and Logan bring to the start of a race is contagious, and at the start of the race there was nothing I could have said to our girls to raise the bar of intensity, those two along with teammates Linsey Benard, Maya Frost, and Becca Dalmer had Olympic final eyes and were stretching and warming up while the other teams simply waited for the race to start. This is a huge foundation to build on. The results right now are solid from these girls, with much room for improvement. It should be fun! Behind them the JV girls had a 1,2,3 sweep, led by Kaliegh Branon who won the race. 
It was evident that the things that we are working on in practice are working, we were applying much more poling force heading into the hills, and I felt we got stronger as the race progressed as a result of our distance training.
 
Boys team scores
Mt. Anthony  27
BFA  38
Woodstock 55
Rutland  59
Brattleboro  82
 
BFA St. Albans boys individual scores
Calvin Storms  6th  12:34
Jacob Tremblay  7th  12:37
Ethan Mashtare  10th  12:56
Porter Hurteau  15th  13:38
Cole Boyle    31st  16:08
Colin Langlois  35th  16:39
 
Girls team scores
Mt. Anthony  26
Woodstock  36
BFA 37
Brattleboro 54
 
BFA St. Albans girls individual scores
Lydia Hodgeman  1st  13:44
Loghan hughes 11th  16:48
Lindsay Bernard  12th  16:53
Maya Frost  13th  17:04
Rebekah Dalmer  24th  21:15
 
BFA St. Albans JV boys scores
Teddy Tremblay  1st  9:56
Lincoln Schweers  4th  10:35
Levi Dalmer  10th  11:51
Tanner Dalley  11th  13:18
 
BFA St. Albans JV girls scores
Kayleigh Branon  1st  14:34
Anna Malbouef 2nd  14:40
Lillian Foisy  3rd  14:42

