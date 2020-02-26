JERICHO — It was a beautiful spring-like day for day two of the Nordic State Championships. The sun and warm temps made for great spectator weather, but slow snow and tough ski racing conditions.
The girls kicked off the day and had a little bit faster snow than what the boys would be skiing on, and Lydia Hodgeman would make it look easy in the 5-kilometer Skate race.
Hodgeman started fast and ended even faster, covering the course in 15:12 to finish in 6th place in Division I and 11th over-all.
Lydia was looking to improve on her 12th place finish at Classic States, just missing the coveted top 10, in her stronger of the two disciplines.
Climbing the last hill, she looked as strong as any girl, with a fast turn over pace. She skied with a determination that was matched by very few on the day.
Hodgeman was one of only two girls outside of the powerhouse teams of MMU and CVU that occupied the top ten places in the results in Division I.
Lydia is in great form going into the U16 Eastern Championships, March 6th - 8th.
The team had a strong pack of skiers led by Freshman Maya Frost in 51st in 20:30, Sophomore Lindsay Bernard 59th in 21:19, Senior Ella Simmons 60th in 21:20, Junior Maya Jerose 62nd in 21:34, and Senior Leah Branon 63rd in 21:38.
Junior Olivia Belrose looked her best this year to place 71st in 24:05, and Sophomore Kayleigh Branon was 73rd 24:58.
The top four finishers raced in the 4 X 2.5 Kilometer Relay. Hodgeman skied the first leg and skied the third-fastest time for the leg 7:56.
Maya Frost skied leg two and was the seventh fastest of the leg. Lindsay Bernard was the eighth fastest of the leg, and Ella Simmons was the ninth fastest of the leg, with the girls placing 7th out of 9 teams.
The girls ended up 7th out of 9 complete teams and 12 total teams in Division 1. It was an outstanding season for a relatively young team.
The boys' team took to a course in transition, faster snow in the shade with much slower snow in the sunny areas. They also took to the start line without their inspirational and lead skier Ethan Mashtare.
Mashtare, after a warm-up lap, pulled himself out of the racing, due to a bad cold, and hoped to be able to ski a relay leg for the team.
Senior Peter Vlaanderen, who had put in countless hours Roller Skiing at the racecourse over the summer, skied a strong race and placed 26th in his final high school Nordic race in 16:45.
Peter, because of his hard work, has established himself as one of the finest Nordic Skiers ever to put on a BFA Nordic uniform.
Sophomore Jacob Tremblay was 31st in 16:57, with fellow sophomore Calvin Storms 36th in 17:15. These two, along with Mashtare, will be the backbone of the BFA Nordic team next year.
Seniors Jacob Benware and Liam Rocheleau both skied excellent races, coming in 50th in 18:28 and 58th in 19:06, respectively.
Thomas Curry skied the best race of his young career to place 65th in 20:23. Freshman Cole Boyle earning a start on this competitive team, placed 70th in 21:26.
Junior Dylan Koval, replaced Mashtare. He wore the bib proudly and took advantage of skiing in his first State meet. Koval placed 75th in 22:11.
Our top three and Mashtare took to the start line for the 4X2.5 Kilometer Relay.
Tremblay led the team and had the seventh-fastest time for the leg in 7:22; Storms was out next skiing the seventh fastest time of the leg,
Mashtare was next skiing a fast two kilometers but ran out of gas the last half kilometer to ski the sixth-fastest time of the leg in 7:55.
Vlaanderen skied the sixth-fastest time of his leg in 7:30, bringing the guys across the line in 7th place out of 11 complete teams.
The guys would place 6th out of 11 teams with all four race scores combined.
Next year will be a fun year for this young team, look for a lot of action from the front three and a big fight for the all-important fourth scoring position.