RIPTON — There was lots of excitement on day one of the Nordic Ski Championships. The racecourse was fast, had great solid tracks to ski in, and was tough, with many grueling uphills and challenging downhills.
Head Coach Scott Magnan spent the morning fine-tuning what kick wax the team would use.
Magnan has become one of the most reliable and trusted waxing techs in New England, and he did not disappoint today, nailing the right wax that had just enough grip but still gave the skier a fast ski.
Racing started at 10:30 with the boys' varsity race. Sophomore Ethan Mashtare found Coach Magnan's wax job to his liking and was tearing through the course.
At three kilometers, of the 5 Kilometer course, he was given information that he was running in 7th place with two kilometers to go.
With that news, he pushed even harder, but with less than a half-mile to go, he had a crash and found he'd broken a pole. He skied with one pole for around 200 meters until a coach from Lyndon gave him a pole to use.
The ordeal slowed him down just enough to miss a top 10 finish by ten seconds, finishing in 12th place in a time of 15:49.
Close behind Mashtare was Sophomore Jacob Tremblay and Senior Peter Vlaanderen. Both tore through the tough uphills and fast downhills to finish 15th and 16th respectively and were separated by a mere 3/10th's of a second, 16:08.0 and 16:08.3.
Sophomore Calvin Storms turned in the best Classic race of his young career, finishing 31st in a time of 17:23 to round out the scoring for the team.
Seniors Liam Rocheleau and Jacob Benware placed 48th and 49th in 18:35 and 18:48. Junior Chris Cotignola and Sophomore Manny Chiappinelli, both skied in their first state championship. Manny placed 72nd in 21:47, and Chris placed 74th in 22:17.
Sophomore Lydia Hodgeman, had another solid race in her young career, and placed 12th in 17:59. Junior Maya Jerose placed 41st in 21:20.
Freshman Maya Frost was next for BFA in 46th in 21:43. Sophomore Lindsay Bernard 57th 23:41, Senior Ella Simmons, had her best result of the season in 58th 23:52 and Senior Leah Branon was 59th 23:57.
Junior Olivia Belrose 67th in 27:15 and Freshman Rebekah Dalmer, got her first State meet start, and placed 70th in 29:17.
The afternoon brought new wax and the Relays. Mashtare skied leg one and put the team into 7th place with a time of 8:43. Storms went out next and moved the team up to 6th place with the 6th fastest time for the second leg in 9:03.
Tremblay went next and pulled BFA closer to the Burlington team, in the fifth fastest time for leg three in a time of 8:48. Vlaanderen moved BFA into fifth place and had the 5th fastest time of the final leg in 8:32 to also ski the fastest leg for his team.
With the 50 points added to the morning score, the team sits in 5th place out of 12 DI teams with 120 points.
BFA is 20 points behind Mt. Mansfield, a team they have beaten in skate races. The goal, to move in front of MMU and shoot for CVU (32 points in front of BFA). It's a large gap to overcome, but the boys are up to the challenge.
Hodgeman skied a very fast first leg putting the team in third place with a time of 9:55. Frost skied second and turned in the 7th fastest time for the second leg in 11:41.
Bernard went out next and skied the eighth fastest time for the third leg in 12:50. Jersose brought BFA home with the sixth-fastest time of the leg in 10:58 for the team to place 7th out of 9 complete teams.
With the 70 points added to the morning score, the girls' team is sitting in seventh place with 225 points. They are only 23 points behind Colchester and will shoot to pass them on Monday.
It was an outstanding first day for BFA, and the team looks to build on these fine results Monday at the Skate State Race in Jericho at the Ethan Allen Firing Range.