HINESBURG — There's no doubt that the BFA Fairfax/LU football team will leave a lasting impression on the DI and DII football community after the COVID season is over.
Fairfax/LU has played three DI opponents, falling by no more than five points against teams two to three times their size.
Saturday, Fairfax/LU traveled to CVU to take on the Redhawks, and while the Redhawks earned the narrow 35-34 lead, it didn't come easily.
The Redhawks held a 7-0 lead at the half and a 28-14 lead later in the game, but the Bullets weren't giving up.
With three minutes remaining in the game, the Fairfax/LU team went on a drive in the fourth quarter and scored, bringing the score to 28-21.
"Cooper Harvey got an interception, and we put together a little drive and scored with about a minute left in a game," said Fairfax/LU coach Craig Sleeman. "We Kicked the extra point to tie it."
CVU scored right away in overtime and kicked the extra point to tack on another point.
Fairfax answered with a touchdown of their own.
"We scored on the play and went for the extra point, but their defense made a good play," said Sleeman.
"Our kids have really embraced the philosophy we have--if you're going to do it, do it right and do it to win. I'm very pleased with that."
BFA/LU Stats:
Will Mlcuch: 5 touchdown passes, kicked 4/4 on the extra point, and 270 yards passing.
Ashton Longe (lineman) leading receiver: 79 yards, one touchdown. Kenny Salls (lineman) one touchdown and 76 yards receiving.
Riley Greene: game-tying touchdown in regulation. Shaun Gibson: two touchdowns, including the TD in overtime.
Cooper Harvey: one interception