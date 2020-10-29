ST. ALBANS — This year’s BFA JV Comet Volleyball team showed tremendous improvement with each practice and match this season. The team came to practice every day with positive attitudes and ready to work hard. With the season moved outdoors this year the team got to play only four matches.
For 10 of the 14 players on the team, our first match at CVU was their first match ever in a Comet uniform. Though falling 0-2 they came back to practice and continued to work hard.
Our next match against MMU showed some improvement with the same result 0-2. The match at South Burlington is where the true character of the team started to show as the Comets won the first set, lost the second and fell three points shy of winning the match. The last match at CVU saw the Comets down 0-1 but they rebounded back winning the last two sets to win their first match 2-1.
I’d like to thank Coach Lauren Libertore, a former college volleyball player for her knowledge, energy and enthusiasm that she shared with the team this year. I’d also like to thank all the players for their efforts this season: Aiyanna Auer, Grace Burnor, Leah Fitzgerald, Keeleigh Fournier, Madison Hughes, Ava Hutchins, Jillian Koval, Genevieve Laclair, Kaylee Larose, Violet Lewellen, Olivia McDonald, Emma Palmer, Madelyn Poole, Lyla Rouleau, and a special thank you to Sarah McElree for her dedication and support to the team as our manager. The Comet Volleyball Program has a bright future ahead.
