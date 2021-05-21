BFA Fairfax girls Ultimate Frisbee 8 at Burlington 10
In another close matchup between two very evenly matched teams, the Fairfax Girls Ultimate Team lost a close contest with Burlington High School. After a back-and-forth 90 minutes of action, Burlington came out on top, 10-8, over the Lady Bullets
Fairfax welcomed a couple of injured players back into the action, as Abby Sweet and Kamryn Taylor both returned from spells on the sideline. The return of those two players provided a spark in the first half for Fairfax, as the offense ran much smoother. Sweet engineered the offense efficiently along with Sam Langlois. Both senior handlers were able to find teammates for good yardage. Spreading out points between four players, Fairfax found themselves with an early 5-1 advantage. The highlight from the first half was a perfectly weighted flick throw from Langlois to Sweet, who smartly cut upfield from her handler position and caught the pass for a score.
In the second half, points were traded between the Seahorses and Bullets. But after that early exchange it was all Burlington. Fairfax, committed to their tough zone defense, began to run out of steam towards the end of the game. Long points started to take their toll, and Burlington began capitalizing on opportunities presented to them. Each point added to the momentum shift, and eventually Burlington walked away with the two-point win.
Both points and assists were spread out evenly for Fairfax. Ling Bushey led the way in assists with two, and provided a point as well. In her return, Sweet had two points and one assist, while Emmi Sturm had the same stat line.
Both the Lady Bullets and Seahorses have established themselves within the top three in this year’s spring season. Burlington finds themselves in a battle for the top spot in the Girls Division, while Fairfax has locked up the No. 3 seed ahead of the Lady Bullets’ final regular season game. That match is slated for 10:00 AM on Saturday as Fairfax plays host to Saint Johnsbury.
Fairfax scoring: Ling Bushey (2 assists, 1 point), Abby Sweet (1 point, 2 assists)
