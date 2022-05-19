The BFA St. Albans Comets’ tennis team earned a 6-1 win over win U-32 on Wednesday, May 18.
Genevieve LaClair clinched the fourth win to complete the victory. Notable doubles teams: Drew Ducolon and Jaylan Bedard won in a close 6-4,6-4. A very solid victory was second doubles Jayden Derosia and Saige Bessette who won with a flashy finish showing that two seniors with one season experience are the most improved players of this match. Lydia Hodgeman and Shelby Bechard cruised though their opponents with solid wins.
