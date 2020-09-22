ST. ALBANS — This fall, the BFA St. Albans girls’ golf team has four players on the roster, all returning from last year. Seniors Paige Demarse and Jen Lavallee, and juniors Ashley Seymour and Georgia Casavant.
High school golf teams are not scheduled to play any matches this season, but a state tournament is scheduled for October 6th. Champlain Country Club is hosting the tournament.
This year, the team also gained a new coach, Roy Sargent, who also heads the MVU baseball varsity team in Swanton.
“We are focused on developing our golf skills and knowledge in practice,” said Sargent.
Sargent has enjoyed getting to know his golfers on the course.
“I am excited to take on this new opportunity and have immensely enjoyed our first week. This group of four golfers represents a true core and are a pleasure to work with,” said Sargent.
“Each of them has shown themselves to be good teammates, coachable, and motivated to improve each day. They represent our school and the game of golf well.”