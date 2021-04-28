The BFA Fairfax Girls Ultimate Team remained unbeaten after a convincing 15-5 win at St. Johnsbury. Utilizing a defensive zone to take advantage of a windy afternoon in the Northeast Kingdom, BFA slowly pulled away from the Hilltoppers.
Early points from juniors Kamryn Taylor and Emmi Sturm saw BFA take an early 5-3 lead. Seniors Abby Sweet and Sam Langlois, accompanied by junior Jess Howard, led the Bullets offense with strong throws, working the disk throughout the field and finding holes in the short game and through longer throws.
Sweet had a particularly nice throw down the sideline, bending the disk around a couple of defenders to find fellow senior Ling Bushey for a score.
After allowing a quick point in the second half, BFA went on to blow the game wide open with six straight points before the Hilltoppers could find a response. Taylor caught two of her game-high four points during this run, while Langlois dished out two of her game-leading six assists. Langlois also made her presence known on defense, where she collected nine interceptions/deflected passes.
“The game plan going in was to make St. J’s offense earn every point. By having a tough defense, the opportunity for a quick transition into counterattacks would be there for the taking. Three times we found ourselves scoring with less than five throws after taking possession. Having the ability to score that quickly really helps build momentum, and our defense has played a key role in that all season.”
BFA is now 3-0 on the season, with wins against South Burlington and CVU already on their resume. They next hit the field Saturday afternoon, hosting Middlebury. St. Johnsbury falls to 0-3 on the year.
