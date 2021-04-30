The BFA Fairfax Ultimate Frisbee team took on neighboring Milton on Thursday, falling 14-13 in overtime.
"This was a great overall game! Unfortunately, someone had to come out without a victory. It was a back and forth contest all afternoon. Both teams held small leads throughout the game and each battled back to take the lead," said Fairfax coach Patrick Greene.
With the score 13-12 in Milton's favor in the closing seconds of the game Fairfax scored to tie the contest 13-13 on a great point by Zorian Seaman. Milton started with the disk in overtime and scored on four passes earning the victory in sudden death OT.
Kaden Labor led BFA Fairfax with 7points, 3 D's; Brendan Quinn had 3 points, 2 assists, and 7 defenses; Aidan Rooney had 2 assists, and 2 defenses, and Hunter Cargill had 2 assists.
