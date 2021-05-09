BFA Fairfax entertained Burlington High School Saturday afternoon in a game that would determine who would take sole possession of second place in the state. After it was all said and done, Burlington walked away victorious, 9-8 in overtime.
The game started with a quick two points for Burlington. In response to the early deficit, the Lady Bullets slowed things down, and worked the disk a bit more, culminating in Jess Howard finding Emmi Sturm for the first point of the day for Fairfax. Capitalizing on a forced turnover deep in Burlington territory, Abby Sweet was able to find Michelle Lynch in the back of the endzone to level the score.
Another long point would follow, as both teams had success moving the disk down the field. Fairfax was able to take advantage this time and Seniors Hailey Hunt and Sammi Bidwell connected for a point. It was the first point for Bidwell since returning from an ankle injury suffered two weeks ago. Fairfax took half when Sturm caught a pass near the goal line and returned the favor to Howard from earlier, finding her teammate in the corner to take half with the score 6-5.
Coming out of the half, BHS took two quick points out of the break. Fairfax responded with Sturm pulling the strings on offense. Dishing out straight assists for the home side, Fairfax eventually found themselves with an 8-7 lead. Unfortunately, as time wound down, Burlington scored on the final play of the game to force overtime, and in the final point Burlington found an opportunity to pounce on a transition from defense to offense. Launching a deep pass down the sideline, BHS quickly made up lost field position and found themselves right at the goal line, and the next throw won the game for the Seahorses.
Fairfax leaders: Emmi Sturm (4 assists, 2 points, 3 deflected passes) and Jessica Howard (1 assist, 2 points, 3 deflected passes)
Fairfax has dropped back to back games, and are now at 4-2 on the year. The next game is Wednesday night @Montpelier.
