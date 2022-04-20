Messenger Sports caught up with BFA Fairfax track and field coach Karen Witalec-Krupa to find out what she’s looking forward to as the 2022 outdoor season begins.
Q&A with BFA Fairfax track and field coach Karen Witalec-Krupa
What do you like about the dynamic of this year's team, and how do you see that playing into success this spring? This year's team is a little smaller than our team the past few years, and I think that is allowing us to really become a team in a way that is typically challenging for track and field. The unique nature of track and field being both an individual but also team sport can sometimes make the team feel fractured into groups based on events, but this year everyone is jumping into a variety of events to fill some holes, which has really made our team cohesive and strong. It has also allowed our team to bond and form some pretty funny memories already, which has been a lot of fun.
Who do you have returning this season who will be fun to follow for those interested? Returners who will be fun to follow are Kali Wooster (400, 4x100, 4x400), Molly Dearborn (100, 200, 400, 4x400), Alexandria Klimas (Shot Put, Discus), Malayna Sweet-Werneke (100, 4x100, Shot Put), Dylan Kissinger (400, 1500 4x100, 4x400), and Jackson Minor (800, 1500, 3000). I would like to acknowledge that Kali and Dylan are both seniors who have been part of this team since they were in 7th grade. It has really been a joy to watch them grow up and continually push themselves to succeed. Most importantly, not only are they talented runners who are dedicated to their own success, they are both always going above and beyond to do whatever it takes to help the team.
Do you have any newcomers you'd like to see people watch out for? Newcomers to watch out for are Abigail Bedore (400, 3000), Whitney Klimas (100, 200, 4x100), and Burton Brown (400, 4x400). Burton is technically not a newcomer, but this is really his first full season as he raced one meet last year and then missed the rest of the season due to an injury.
What are your goals for this team for the 2022 season? Honestly, my biggest goal this season is to help each and every athlete achieve the personal goals they are working towards. Some of my athletes have goals of just finishing races, and others want to set school records and place at states. I would love to see success come for each of them. Of course, I do have to mention our girls 4x400 relay team, who for the past two seasons (2019 and 2021 due to COVID) have placed second at states by very small fractions of time (0.86 seconds in 2019 and 2.08 seconds in 2021) and are working incredibly hard to move out of that runner-up position this year before some of our strongest 400 runners graduate. Most importantly though, I just want to keep everyone healthy and happy and having fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.