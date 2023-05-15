The BFA-Fairfax track and field team competed at Milton on May 10 and at the Burlington Invitational on May13. Over the course of the events, four school records were broken; one record was broken twice.
Boys' highlights: Shawn Gibson broke the 100m record with a time of 11.94 in Milton on May 10. The 4x100 Relay team of Gibson, Charlie Czapski, Burton Brown and Jacob Matthias broke the school record in Milton only to turn around and break their own record at the Burlington Invite Saturday, May 13 with a time of 47.03. Gage Magnuson broke the standing 3000m record with a time of 9:47.48 at the Burlington Invite.
Girls' highlights: Forest Skillman broke the school’s Long Jump record with a distance of 4.66 m (15’3.5”) at the Burlington Invite.
The team is back in action on Tuesday, May 16 at MVU. With countless PRs happening at every meet, BFA Fairfax Track and Field is a team to watch heading to the State Championship June 1.
