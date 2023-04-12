DSC_0280.jpg

Left to right: Malayna Sweet-Werneke, Whitney Klimas, and Molly Dearborn sprint toward the finish at the BFA-St. Albans track meet on April 11.

 Ruthie Laroche

BFA-Fairfax track and field coach Karen Witalec-Krupa: "We had a lot of strong performances and a really impressive showing, especially from our newcomers, for the first meet. I am excited to see what the rest of the season holds!"

BFA-Fairfax boys results

Shaun Gibson: first in 200m and third in 100m

Charlie Czapski: fourth in Shot Put and fourth in Javelin

Burton Brown: second in 400m

Ryan Thatcher: fourth in 800m

Gage Magnuson: fourth in 1500 and third in 3000m

Noah Brodeur: third in Shot Put 

BFA-Fairfax girls results

Logan Ferris: second in 10m, third in 200m, and fifth in Long Jump 

Whitney Klimas: fifth in 100m 

Abby Bedore: third in 400m and third in 3000m

Alexandria Klimas: third in Shot Put and fourth in Discus 

Forest Skillman: second in Long Jump 

