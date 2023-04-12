BFA-Fairfax track and field coach Karen Witalec-Krupa: "We had a lot of strong performances and a really impressive showing, especially from our newcomers, for the first meet. I am excited to see what the rest of the season holds!"
BFA-Fairfax boys results
Shaun Gibson: first in 200m and third in 100m
Charlie Czapski: fourth in Shot Put and fourth in Javelin
Burton Brown: second in 400m
Ryan Thatcher: fourth in 800m
Gage Magnuson: fourth in 1500 and third in 3000m
Noah Brodeur: third in Shot Put
BFA-Fairfax girls results
Logan Ferris: second in 10m, third in 200m, and fifth in Long Jump
Whitney Klimas: fifth in 100m
Abby Bedore: third in 400m and third in 3000m
Alexandria Klimas: third in Shot Put and fourth in Discus
Forest Skillman: second in Long Jump
