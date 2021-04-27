The BFA Fairfax varsity softball team hosted Spaulding on Tuesday night; Taylor Mitchell led the Bullets with 16 Strikeouts on the mound and a commanding 3 for 3 day at the plate to lead BFA Fairfax to a 4-0 win over Spaulding.
Mitchell threw 7 innings, allowed no runs, one hit, one walk, and struck out 16; she also led the Bullets going 3 for 3, including two doubles. Britney Hamel had 2 RBI.
"It's fantastic to see the game by game improvement in confidence and composure for this team. As we continue to navigate the various lineups, positions, and roles, this group is incredibly positive, eager to learn, and hungry to get better," said BFA Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"Each game has been a bigger test, and has allowed different players to shine each day. I couldn't be happier with the progress so far, but we aren't ready to settle yet. Every day is a new challenge, and every day brings new opportunity."
Fairfax is now 3-0 on the season.
