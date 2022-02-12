__P752459.jpg

Hazel Albee drives to the hoop in the Bullets' game against Hazen earlier in the 2021-22 season. 

 By Adam Laroche

The BFA Fairfax Bullets girls' basketball team hosted the Richford Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 12, earning a 42-38 win. BFA Fairfax held a 24-14 point lead at the half, and went on to secure the win. 

Richford was led by Kyrielle Deuso with 10 points and Sierra Darby with 9. 
 
Fairfax was led by game high scorer Hazel Albee with 24 points and 12 blocks. 

